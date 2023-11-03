'Full Investigation Into His Mental Health': Mitchell McClenaghan Brutally Trolls Hasan Raza For Questioning Team India's Bowlers' Success In CWC 2023

Mitchell McCleanaghan Trolls Hasan Raza. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has brutally trolled former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza for his sensational take on India's pace bowlers success in the 2023 World Cup. McClenaghan hilariously remarked that there must be an investigation into Hasan Raza's mental health for the way he dissected India's success in the tournament.

With India's pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj consistently making the ball talk in all the matches, Team India are undefeated in all 7 matches. While speaking to a local channel after India demolished Sri Lanka for 55 on Thursday, Raza said the ICC are giving a different set of balls to India.

"he ball should be checked and there should be a debate over it. KL Rahul is taking the balls (behind the stumps) at some height and there is hardness in the ball too. Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets for 18 runs, and Mohammed Siraj took 3 wickets. It doesn't look like international batters are playing. The ball that is pitched ahead seems to be simply vanishing."

Writing on X for that video, McClenaghan wrote the below:

"Narh is this for real? He realises everyone picks from the same box of balls after the toss hahaha if this isn’t satire i think there needs to be a full investigation into his mental health."

Bowlers fire India into the 2023 World Cup semi-finals:

The crowd at the Wankhede Stadium were treated to a remarkable performance on Thursday as Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah left Sri Lanka with no answers with their bowling. Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis sent India into bat and they made the perfect start.

But India's famed batting line-up rose to the occasion as Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill hit half-centuries to lift India to 357 in 50 overs. With the ball, Mohammed Shami was the chief destroyer, taking 5 wickets to inflict a 302-run loss on Sri Lanka.

