Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic handed 8-match ban for elbowing referee; watch what happened

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-match ban by the Football Association for improper conduct after he elbowed referee Chris Kavanagh.

The incident occurred during Fulham's FA Cup loss to Manchester United last month after which Mitrovic received a straight red card for making physical contact the referee.

The club, Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva were all sanctioned after the 3-1 loss at Old Trafford that saw two players and the manager sent off.

"We claimed the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee around the 72nd minute was clearly insufficient," the FA's independent Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

"The forward separately admitted that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting and threatening."

According to the FA, an Independent Regulatory Commission issued Mitrović with a three-match ban for violent conduct, despite him denying the charge. This was in addition to the three-match ban he had already received for the red card offense.

The FA added, “Silva admitted that he used abusive and insulting words, gestures and behaviour towards the match referee” and the Independent Regulatory Commission issued him with a “touchline ban for two games plus £20,000 [roughly $25,000] fine.”