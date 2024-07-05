'Fulfilled All Hopes & Expectations Of Our Countrymen': PM Modi Lauds Team India Players For T20 WC 2024 Triumph

PM Narendra Modi with India players | Credits: Twitter

After Team India landed in New Delhi following their victorious T20 World Cup campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the players at his residence on Thursday, during the interaction with the champions PM hailed applauded the members for fulfilling all the hopes and expectations of the country.

Earlier on Thursday morning some hours after the team landed in New Delhi, PM Modi held a breakfast for the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

Team management, BCCI President Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah were also present.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award winner, Bumrah, stated that it was an honour to be invited to PM Modi's residence for breakfast and thanked him for the hospitality that he showed.

"It is a matter of joy for us that you have filled our country with enthusiasm and celebration and you have fulfilled all the hopes and expectations of our countrymen. My heartiest congratulations to you. I want to congratulate you all. I work late at night and the TV was on and I was doing my work. You showed team spirit, talent and patience. There was no haste in your actions. You were filled with confidence," PM Modi said during the interaction with the team.

Our World T20 🏏 Champions enthralled everyone with their outstanding performances. Had a wonderful conversation with them. Do watch! https://t.co/1UPGbCmx6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2024

After the Indian team left the national capital and arrived in Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support that the fans showed throughout the tournament.

The love of the fans to see their team was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

Once the victory parade ended and the team arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of 'dhol' with fans cheering for them.