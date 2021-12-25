From Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Here's how your favorite sports stars are celebrating Christmas; See pics

Christmas is finally here and so is the season of celebration.

Given their professional commitments our favorite sport stars might or might not be having long holidays to enjoy the festive season. However, that did not deter them to take some moments off their busy schedule and celebrate the occasion with their families and loved ones. Many of the former and current sporting personalities from around the world took to social networking sites to give their fans a glimpse of their Christmas celebration and extend their warm greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Take a look:

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma:

Virat Kohli/Instagram

Portuguese Football great Cristiano Ronaldo and Family:

English football legend David Beckham:

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar:

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh:

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh:

Australian batter Steve Smith and wife Dani Willlis:

Steve Smith/Instagram

Australian opener David Warner and Family:

Australian skipper Pat Cummins and Family:

Former Australian Captain Michael Clarke and family:

Former England Captain Kevin Pieterson and Family:

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 04:30 PM IST