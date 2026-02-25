From Villains To Heroes: South Africa Relishes Unexpected Home Support At Narendra Modi Stadium

South Africa was at the receiving end in the game against India as a crowd of close to 90000 were strongly backing the hosts, India. | X

South Africa was at the receiving end in the game against India as a crowd of close to 90000 were strongly backing the hosts, India. Now with India banking on South Africa's win to keep semifinal qualification in their own hands, the crowd here is expected to be rooting for South Africa when they take on the West Indies in the Super Eight game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Proteas off-spinner Keshav Maharaj, who silenced the crowd with three wickets in a single over against India, is now looking forward to getting some cheer from the stands in an unfamiliar territory.

"Yeah very much so, I think we’ve been received nicely in Ahmedabad from a crowd point of view and fan point of view, so hopefully much more of that," he said at the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

A winner here will qualify for the semifinals.

“At this stage in the tournament, it's a huge game for us. Because we know if we get over the line, or hopefully we do get over the line, it gives us the qualification into the semi-finals. West Indies is a very strong side, a very dangerous side, so not to be taken for granted at any stage. But yeah, just focusing on what we can do really well and adapting very quickly,” he said.

Maharaj said dew hasn't played much role in Ahmedabad, and it won’t affect much in a day game.

“We found that obviously the groundsman sprays a specific chemical on the surface in terms of the outfield. So, as much as sort of dew comes in, it doesn't make the ball wet, which sounds very contradictory. But yeah, I think certain parts of India, yes, the dew is a huge factor. But in Ahmedabad, it hasn't been too much of a factor if you looked at it,” he said.

South Africa is coming into the game after a 76-run win over defending champions India, and they seem to be in high spirits, but they don't want to get carried away with that.

“Yeah, I think coming back after the win against India, there was a real sort of energy and buzz to our camp. I mean, you beat probably the best side in the competition if you look at it. But we're not getting carried away at that.

“We still know that there's a lot of cricket to be played in this tournament. So, dusting ourselves off and doing things that we can do better from that game and focusing on the positives and keep building.”

Maharaj has played with West Indies players Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, and Roston Chase in SA20, and his insights would be crucial to tackle big-hitting Caribbean batters like Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, and Rovman Powell.

“Yeah, we chatted briefly about it. I think it's obviously a build-up also from the series we played before coming to the World Cup. We know the danger that they do possess, so it's about coming up with nice and simple plans and focusing on our execution towards those batters,” he added.