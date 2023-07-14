From Selling Paani Puri To Sleeping In Tents: Mumbai Lad Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Dream Debut With Maiden Test Ton

Records are nothing new for Mumbai lad Yashasvi Jaiswal and his dream Test debut against the West Indies just confirms that. The Mumbai Ranji player who has been a revelation of sorts in the last few years with his exploits in the Indian Premier League and domestic circuit has now exploded at the international level with his hundred against the West Indies in Dominica.

Jaiswal has become the third Indian opener after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to score a hundred for India on Test debut.

The 21-year-old has always shown great promise from his initial years on the domestic circuit and the hundred on Test debut is simply a reaffirmation of his inherent talent.

From Rags to Riches

Yashasvi, now basking in well-deserved glory, did not have an easy path to success. His journey to fulfill his cricketing dreams was filled with challenges and hardships. At a young age, with the aspiration of playing cricket for India, Jaiswal made his way to Mumbai, often referred to as the 'city of dreams'. Hailing from an economically disadvantaged family in UP, Jaiswal took on the job of selling 'pani-puri' to sustain himself and cover his expenses.

Due to the lack of space in his uncle's modest dwelling in the Mumbai slums, Jaiswal found himself spending nights in tents on the maidans of Mumbai. However, amidst these difficulties, coach Jwala Singh noticed the talent in this determined young individual, who was making the most of the limited opportunities he had on the maidans. Recognizing his potential, Singh took Jaiswal under his wing, becoming a guiding force in his life.

Facing the daily grind and personal challenges at such a tender age only strengthened Jaiswal's character and determination. He continued to work tirelessly on honing his skills, never losing sight of his dream to represent his country at the highest level. Jaiswal's remarkable journey is yet another example of going from rags to riches, serving as a living testament to the adage that dreams can indeed come true if pursued with unwavering passion.

Early exploits for Mumbai

Talking about records, Jaiswal, at 17 years and 292 days, had struck a double century for Mumbai against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in October 2019 thereby becoming the youngest double-centurion in the history of List A cricket.

That knock saw him score heavily against bowlers like the pacy Varun Aaron and the wily spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. It was an early indication of a special batsman in the making, and Jaiswal has since gone from strength to strength.

Ever since Jaiswal made his IPL debut in September 2020 for the Rajasthan Royals, the UP-born player who has made Mumbai his home for over a decade has been making waves against the best bowlers in the world and showcasing his talent.

Heralding the IPL

Jaiswal had scored a herculean maiden hundred for the Royals against Mumbai Indians, scoring 124 off 62 balls in the 2023 IPL. Although, the effort came in vain, the world took notice of this youngster’s incredible hitting ability and game-changing prowess.

He then further validated his status as a swashbuckling batsman by scoring the fastest half-century in IPL history when he smashed a fifty in just 13 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders in May 2023.

Jaiswal beat the record of KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who were claimants of that record previously.

The 2023 IPL season proved to be a breakthrough one for Jaiswal in all possible ways, as he ended up being the leading run scorer for the Rajasthan Royals.

Transpiring form to the international stage

And now, when he put the likes of Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Rahkeem Cornwall to the sword by scoring tons of runs against them, it was only a natural extension of what Jaiswal has been doing for a while now.

The Mumbai lad has just begun on the international circuit, but given the early signs, one can only say that he is here to stay, given the immense talent and skill he possesses.

All he has to do now is stay focused and keep his feet firmly on the ground.

