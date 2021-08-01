From poverty to the Olympic podium finish; This Philippines boxer used to fight for food, now she fights for medals at the greatest sporting stage

Tokyo: She's gone from collecting chicken droppings to collecting medals on the greatest sporting stage on the planet, from fighting for food to getting an entire nation on their feet.

The Philippines waited 125 years for their first Olympic gold medal, and now they could be celebrating two in eight days as Nesthy Petecio fights for gold in the featherweight boxing final on Tuesday.

The reigning world champion has a great opportunity to join weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz at the top of an Olympic podium as women lead the way for the nation in Tokyo.

After another thrilling win over Italian boxer Irma Testa on Saturday at Kokugikan Arena, Petecio let the tears flow:

“This means so much to me as not only it is my dream, it is my father’s dream. It’s not for me, it’s for my family, my country and for all the people from the Philippines who have prayed for me. I love you, I love you.”

Born into an impoverished farming family in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, the Pinoy fighter has overcome near-impossible odds and reached the pinnacle of her sport, an inspiration for everyone who has the audacity to dream.

From humble beginnings, she's held on to that humility, and it's taken her far.

"Win or lose, we would get to eat," said Nesthy Petecio.

Petecio's father Teodoro, mother Prescilla and the family farmed and did what they could to survive and subsist on their small plot of land in Davao.

"During that time we really had nothing and we would just borrow money to be able to buy our food," Nesthy told the 'Go Hard Girls' podcast in March.

She used to literally fight for food.

"So what we would do was join inter-barangay (Neighbourhood) competitions and we would join because we knew, win or lose, we would get meals," she continued.

Inter-barangtay fights in the Philippines can often take place on basketball courts, beaches, and even makeshift boxing rings set up on the street.

Her father had dreamed of becoming a boxer and started coaching her from the age of seven.

At 11, Petecio faced a bigger, stronger male opponent. Unafraid, she fought on.

"They were telling me to stop the match and asking me if I can still continue and I would say, 'Yes.' There was no doubt on my part. I was firm in my belief. I really want to fight."

She won that fight and quickly caught the attention of the Filipino national team, realising quickly that boxing could be her path out of poverty.

Soon the international opportunities came knocking and the medals followed.

In 2019, she came back revitalised and with renewed purpose, winning the Thailand Open before claiming her first world title.

Next up was Tokyo 2020, after a year's postponement which gave her extra time to prepare.

And here she is to prove she is a made sportsperson.

