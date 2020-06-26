From Mohamed Salah to Virgil van Dijk: Full list of goals scored by every Liverpool player in their title winning season

The Reds now have 19 English league titles, one lower than Manchester United's record of 20 titles.

Jurgen Klopp's side will now look to write even more history. They need 15 points from their remaining seven matches to set a new record points total for a Premier League campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season.

The current season was one of the most dominating season for Liverpool. With one of the best attacking trio - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - the Reds stood victorious for 18 games in a row.

While the entire team was quite dominating, the atmosphere at Anfield deserves equal credit. Liverpool's 'You'll never walk alone' anthem is heavily chanted at Anfield. With that said, the Reds have the record of 23 consecutive wins at home.

The Reds were on an unbeaten run for 44 matches, before losing their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid that was following by a sour defeat against Wolves in the Premier League.

While Liverpool could not beat Arsenal's record of going unbeaten the entire season, their win ratio is clearly better than the Invincibles from 2003-04 season.

Liverpool has 28 wins with seven games in hand, and Arsenal ended the season with 26 wins and 12 draws.