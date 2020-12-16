From Liverpool's Premier League title to Mumbai Indians' IPL trophy, greatest sporting moments of 2020

2020 was rather a depressing year not only for sportsmen but also for the fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several sporting events, including the European leagues and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, were either cancelled or postponed as the pandemic wreaked havoc globally. However, taking ample precautions, the sporting world resumed at the fag end of the year.

Despite a dull year, great sporting moments were produced. In fact, a team accomplished a dream which they failed to since the last 30 years.

That said, here are 10 great sporting moments of the year 2020:

1. Liverpool win the Premier League title after 30 years

After a 30-year wait, Jurgen Klopp, did something no Liverpool manager has ever done before - lift the Premier League trophy.

Standing on the Kop that should have been filled with Liverpool's most ardent supporters, as fireworks exploded from the roofs of the mostly empty Anfield stands, red smoke filled the void, Liverpool were crowned champions of England.