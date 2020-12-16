From Liverpool's Premier League title to Mumbai Indians' IPL trophy, greatest sporting moments of 2020

2020 was rather a depressing year not only for sportsmen but also for the fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several sporting events, including the European leagues and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, were either cancelled or postponed as the pandemic wreaked havoc globally. However, taking ample precautions, the sporting world resumed at the fag end of the year.
Despite a dull year, great sporting moments were produced. In fact, a team accomplished a dream which they failed to since the last 30 years.
That said, here are 10 great sporting moments of the year 2020:
1. Liverpool win the Premier League title after 30 years
After a 30-year wait, Jurgen Klopp, did something no Liverpool manager has ever done before - lift the Premier League trophy.
Standing on the Kop that should have been filled with Liverpool's most ardent supporters, as fireworks exploded from the roofs of the mostly empty Anfield stands, red smoke filled the void, Liverpool were crowned champions of England.
Dominic Thiem breaks the shackle, wins the US open!
Austria's Dominic Thiem claimed his first Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback to edge past Germany's Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) in the US Open final.
From being two sets down, the 27-year-old world number three was in all sorts of trouble before hitting back from a break down to take the third.
Australia Women's team lift their fifth T20 World Cup
Australia turned the tables on India to defend and lift the World Cup trophy as they defeated the top contenders by 85 runs.
Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.
Openers Mooney and Healy guided Australia to register the highest total in the final of the T20 World Cup history, including the men's event.
4. Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer Grand Slam tally with French Open title
Normalcy has been hard to come by in the post-Covid-19 world. Yet, we got a tiny taste of it as Rafael Nadal systematically dismantled Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2020.
Rafael Nadal was in imperious form as he dismantled Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5 in an astounding performance that earned him his 20th Grand Slam – to equal Roger Federer’s haul – and earn his 13th Roland Garros title.
5. Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's all time F1 win record
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has become the most successful driver in terms of victories in Formula 1 history, after a dominant display at the Portuguese Grand Prix saw him claim his 92nd victory from teammate Valtteri Bottas and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.
Hamilton now has 95 wins to his name, four more than the previous record holder Michael Schumacher (91).
6. Bayern Munich clinches treble
Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the final.
With the victory, Bayern Munich became treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.
7. Jehan Daruvala wins Maiden F2 race
Jehan Daruvala created history as he became the first Indian to win an F2 race. In Sunday's sprint race in Sakhir, Daruvala finished ahead of the likes of Mick Schumacher and Dan Ticktum.
8. Mumbai Indians win fifth IPL title
The Indian Premier League final, played 170 days after its original date due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, was a clash between record four-time champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who entered their maiden tournament final.
While the tournaments are expected to end with a thrilling encounter between two sides, this year's finale was rather a dry contest that ended with the defending champions lifting their record fifth title as they beat Delhi by 5 wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
9. Iga Swiatek becomes second youngest woman to lift French Open
Poland's Iga Swiatek defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 to win the 2020 French Open for her first Grand Slam singles title. At 19 years, 132 days, Swiatek is the second youngest woman to win the French Open.
10. India create Fed Cup history by qualifying for World group play-offs for the first time
The Indian women's tennis team was in a state of disbelief long after it had entered a territory never explored by its predecessors -- a place in the Fed Cup playoffs.
The Indian Fed Cup team created history by progressing to the playoffs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to a 2-1 win over Indonesia in Dubai.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)