From depletion to completion: Led by skipper Rahane, Team India did a victory lap at the Gabba after the historic series win

Brisbane

He came out along with the others and his body language, for change looked much better, why not the Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had all the reasons, as his young inexperienced side conquered the Gabba Fortress sending the message, it is performance and not the experience that matters.

With three runs required with 19 deliveries remaining, Rishab Pant punched Josh Hazelwood to the long off region, while the commentator was saying that it would be one run and Pant would keep the strike, was soon seen jumping and shouting on top of his voice no no no it is a four, and all hell broke loose, and India had won the Fourth Test match and the series 2-1 by three wickets and three overs to spare.

This incidentally, was after 33 years (1988), Australia had ever lost a Test at the same venue against West Indies. The depleted Tim Paine and his boys walked with their head down while at the other end, the Indian team led by none other than the skipper Ajinkya Rahane were on a victory lap, with Pant being the flag-brearer.

Describing the win as unreal, Shastri described his injury-hit side's gritty Test series victory over Australia as unreal, especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36.

"It is the toughest tour ever. Nothing surpasses this. After 36 all out, this is unreal," Shastri said after the three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test here which sealed the series 2-1 in favour of the tourists.

"Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary."

Shastri said India's performance will not be forgotten by the cricket world for a long time to come.

India retained the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with the historic win here, successfully chasing a 328-run target.

Pant (89 not out off 138 balls) intimidated the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay, ending the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the Fortress Gabba on Tuesday.

The common statement the man of the Series Pat Cummins and Paine had to says after the match was ' they (India) played well and deserved to won'.

Pant was always looking at the scoreboard, which was clear that his intention was to reach the target.

"I did play my game, but at the same time a disciplined, while shot selection," agreed Pant after the match.

"He is a good listener. As coach, you don't want to change anyone's natural ability but you need to strike the right balance between caution and aggression. You can't be reckless. Rishabh has learnt that," added, the coach.