From beating cancer to Europa League squad: Man Utd's Max Taylor's journey will inspire you

Taylor had been moved into the U-23 side ahead of the 2018-19 season as he was expected to make the step up to a tougher division. But tragedy struck soon after, when he pulled up during a training session complaining of pain when sprinting. He fell ill shortly after, and scans revealed that he had contracted testicular cancer, which had spread to his lymph nodes.

His career seemed to have been cut short before it even began. He went into chemo, and couldn't play for months. Once the chemotherapy cleared the cancer cells, he was required to undergo surgery to cut out dead tissue - something Taylor said was "quite a risky operation". He was finally declared cancer-free in February of this year.

He returned to training on September 18, telling United's website: "I feel immensely proud and happy to be back on the training pitch with my team-mates and friends. Without the invaluable support of my family, team-mates and, of course, the nurses and doctors, my return to training at this stage would not have been possible

He spoke to MUTV recently, opening up on his experience, and telling them "I don't want it to define me. I'd rather it be a part of me and then whether it's my football or how I am as a person, all combines to define me. I don't want it to be a case of it's the cancer that defines me.

"Next is I'm planning to get regular football, whether it be in the under-23s or on loan or whatever. My ultimate goal is to play for the first team here."