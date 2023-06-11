From Basketball Court to Hospital: Conor McGregor's Punch Sends Miami Heat Mascot to ER

Conor McGregor caused a stir at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, as he became involved in an altercation with the Miami Heat mascot. McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, was present at the Kaseya Center on Friday night to announce the official sponsorship of his TIDL Sport body spray with the Miami franchise.

However, McGregor's presence did not sit well with some Heat fans, who expressed their displeasure by booing him as he took the court to promote his product. In an unexpected turn of events, McGregor engaged in a physical altercation with the Miami Heat mascot, 'Burnie.' It should be noted that Burnie, sporting gold boxing gloves, appeared to be goading McGregor and challenging him to a fight.

Responding to the mascot's provocation, McGregor unleashed a powerful left hook, striking Burnie and causing the mascot to fall to the floor. Demonstrating his dominance, McGregor then stood over the fallen mascot and delivered a punch directly to Burnie's face, intensifying the peculiar incident.

Staged display turns ugly

The second punch delivered by McGregor did not sit well with the home fans, resulting in further boos from the crowd. Following the altercation, Bernie, the Miami Heat mascot, was then escorted off the court with assistance, clearly showing signs of being worse for wear due to McGregor's punch.

While the incident was intended as a staged and planned moment, it became evident that things had gone too far when the mascot had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from McGregor's punch

This incident bears similarities to a previous incident in 2018 when Deontay Wilder broke a mascot's jaw with a single punch during a television appearance.

McGregor, who last competed in a fight in July 2021 where he suffered a leg injury and loss against Dustin Poirier, is scheduled to make his return to the ring later this year to face Michael Chandler.