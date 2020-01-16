From 83-year-old to ex-gangster: Meet the motley crew all set to participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020

Rahul Jadhav, a gangster, an addict and now a counsellor to run a full marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. In his early life, he carried out many illegal extortions, dealt in illegal arms and ammunition and was also at the heart of an organized crime syndicate. His crimes would not let him sleep and kept him in fear of being arrested or encountered at any time. That led him to become a drug addict. He was admitted to Muktagan rehab by his family due to addiction. His life changed when the head at Muktangan, MuktaTai, asked the inmates if anyone wanted to run in a 10K at Pune. Only Rahul raised his hand and said that I have been running from the police for 10years and they couldn’t catch me so I think I will do well. He trained for his first 10K and completed it in 55minutes. It was also the first time he had won a medal in his life. After he started running, he got a new identity as “Yerwada ka runner”. It was the first time he had an identity worth respect. To win back respect in Ratnagiri, he decided to run 328 km all the way to his village. The villagers received him near the check post. He was very happy to see the newfound respect in their eyes. He believes that he was able to win back his family’s respect only because of running.

To spread the message that hitting rock bottom in life due to addiction is not the end of the line, he undertook a 1427km de-addiction run from Mumbai to Delhi. Along the way, he would stop at various cities and visit jails, rehab clinics and NA/AA meetings to share his message about recovery and inspire other addicts like him.

Harsh Pandya a Type 1 diabetic runner to run Half Marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon