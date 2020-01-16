From 83-year-old to ex-gangster: Meet the motley crew all set to participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 will take place on Sunday, 19th January. More than 55,000 participants are set to take part in it. From an ex-gangster to a knife-attack survivor, here are some of the participants that will run on Sunday.
Rahul Jadhav, a gangster turned addiction counsellor to be running a full 42km in TMM 2020
Rahul Jadhav, a gangster, an addict and now a counsellor to run a full marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. In his early life, he carried out many illegal extortions, dealt in illegal arms and ammunition and was also at the heart of an organized crime syndicate. His crimes would not let him sleep and kept him in fear of being arrested or encountered at any time. That led him to become a drug addict. He was admitted to Muktagan rehab by his family due to addiction. His life changed when the head at Muktangan, MuktaTai, asked the inmates if anyone wanted to run in a 10K at Pune. Only Rahul raised his hand and said that I have been running from the police for 10years and they couldn’t catch me so I think I will do well. He trained for his first 10K and completed it in 55minutes. It was also the first time he had won a medal in his life. After he started running, he got a new identity as “Yerwada ka runner”. It was the first time he had an identity worth respect. To win back respect in Ratnagiri, he decided to run 328 km all the way to his village. The villagers received him near the check post. He was very happy to see the newfound respect in their eyes. He believes that he was able to win back his family’s respect only because of running.
To spread the message that hitting rock bottom in life due to addiction is not the end of the line, he undertook a 1427km de-addiction run from Mumbai to Delhi. Along the way, he would stop at various cities and visit jails, rehab clinics and NA/AA meetings to share his message about recovery and inspire other addicts like him.
Harsh Pandya a Type 1 diabetic runner to run Half Marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon
He is going to run Ironman later this year.
GRP police, Tushar Patil to sprint a half marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Tushar Patil, a 42-year-old GRP police to run 21km run (half marathon) in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. In his younger years, he was a sports enthusiast. Along with participating in various sports, he has also successfully completed a 12.5 cross country event at Mumbai University between the years 1996-1999.
He gave up on fitness after he joined SI training and took up a railway job. His tight work schedule and unhealthy eating made him put on weight which would not let him tie his shoelaces. He also met with an accident in Gujarat and he injured his spine leading to a bedrest for him. Despite all the injuries and health issues, there came the hope of light. In 2015, he saw his 47-year-old colleague running during a night shift and he also decided to run without any proper gear. Inspired by the SPMC Shivaji Park Marathon Club runners, he increased his running and within 4 months, he was doing the 10K. In his first 10K, he came second in his 35-40 age category and was inspired to continue training. He did his first half marathon months later and today has gone on to clinch podium finishes at marathons like the SCMM, Satara Hill Marathon and Goa River Marathon. In 2017, he also finished first in the 10 hour Pune ultra, covering 96 Km.
39 year old, Meher Lamberaj-a survivor of a killer attack to run TMM 2020
39-year-old Meher Lamberaj, a survivor of a tragic event will be participating in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. At the age of 32, she was stabbed by two goons during the midnight when she was practising for a 42km Standard Chartered Marathon. Meher was hospitalized and given the utmost care. She survived the unfortunate incident, but it haunted her so much that she never enrolled again for the marathon. This year she is stronger and ready to take on the track for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 under the 10k open run. She is currently working for a life insurance company as the training head and has helped two schools raise fees for 50 girls.
DVT survivor, Manish Lodha to run a full marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon.
Manish Lodha, a 44-year-old DVT (deep vein thrombosis) survivor will run a full marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and weighed 95kgs, making his life a nightmare. Running helped him conquer his weight and disease which has further motivated him to keep running for a healthy and fit life. He is a lifestyle runner and has run 15 half marathons in the last two years. His run timing in 2019, 42km was 5hr 45mins. This year he aims to finish in 5hours.
Hirendra Kurani to run his 200th marathon at TMM 2020
Hirendra Kurani, a 64-year-old businessman, is all set to run his 200th marathon at the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020.
He has successfully completed 199 runs, comprising of 16 ultramarathons and 183 marathons. His first marathon was at Beverstedt-Wellen, Germany at the age of 46years old. He then ran his 100th marathon in Mumbai when he was 53years old. This marathon man's best timing is 3 hours 44 minutes 35 seconds, which was accomplished at Hamburg Marathon 2009, Germany.
He has successfully completed 16 full MM from 2004 to 2019.
A businessman by profession, Hirendra deals with import of Industrial Packaging from India for sales to the German Industry.
Badhri Chakravarty’s 55th full marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020.
Badhri Chakravarty, a 60-year-old runner, will be running his 55th marathon this Sunday for TMM 2020. He lives in the USA and has completed marathons across 50 states in America. He started running 6 years ago and it was when he went to Kansas City in the USA, to cheer up his son running a race, motivated him to start running. His best run time is 3hr 46mins. He wishes to run an ultra-marathon in 2020.
Despite 3 times knee replacement, Meenakshi Ashar to run the senior citizen category in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Meenakshi Ashar is 63 years old runner, participating in TMM 2020 despite 3 knee replacements. It was her daughter and friends that inspired Meenakshi to run. She also ran senior citizen run in 2019. Her knee replacement has not weakened her will power and not stopped her from running.
Amol Chari was 96kg in 2018 and now 74Kg and he is set to run his first 10K in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Amol Chari a 40-year-old runner, who was 96kg a year ago lost roughly 20kg in his training for the 10km run. He initially began running to lose weight and get in better shape with his doctor’s advice and began the journey to a healthier lifestyle. He has never run a marathon previously and has registered himself for the 10km category. He confirms that this will not be his first and last marathon and plans to pursue a 21km and eventually a 42km in the future. He has no personal trainer and trains himself every day for two hours in his local park which shows us how anyone can pursue running with determination and commitment. Amol Chari hopes to achieve his goal by finishing the 10km within an hour. His message to the Indian public is “Now is the time!”.
A visually impaired, 64-year old marathoner to run his 125th Half Marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Amarjeet Singh Chawla, a 64-year-old marathoner, is all set to achieve his target of completing 125th Half Marathon in the 17th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon. Sighted till age 13, he started losing the vision gradually and attained the condition of total blindness at the age of 40. He started running at the age of 49, and he has participated in 123 half marathons till now. He went for trekking in China's Dolma pass one of the difficult treks of the world. For bread and butter, he depends on his lottery shop and has been an agent of an insurance company. Amarjeet will be running a half marathon in TMM 2020. In 2019, he participated in 24 half marathons. He has been participating in the Tata Mumbai Marathon since its inception in 2004. Due to his visual impairment, he will have a friend running alongside him as a guide.
Anjali Saraoge, India’s 100k record holder to run her way in TMM 2020
Anjali Saraoge, an avid runner who has been a part of many track events will be running a full marathon in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. As a child, she used to watch the marathon on black and white TV and admire them. In school, she never took part in sports as she thought people would make fun of her. It is because of her daughter’s encouragement, that revived her confidence to participate in running. Subsequently, she enrolled herself for her first half marathon and she successfully secured the 3rd position.
She ran Goa Half Marathon securing a podium finish. She got a charity BIB and ran the Mumbai marathon and she emerged as a runner-up in her age category. Before the TMM2019, she had fallen ill several times, she suffered from dengue and also had surgery for breast lumps. Despite all hurdles in life she never stopped running and has participated in numerous world races like the Chicago Marathon, New York Marathon, Boston Marathon, Berlin, and Amsterdam Marathon.
She has run the Comrades 87km up run and represented India in a 100km race in Croatia World Championship and holds the 100k record in India for Women.
Sister’s Running: Nisha is running her second half marathon and Resham is running her first 10K in TMM 2020
Nisha Gurbani, a 35-year-old is running the half marathon second time in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. Her goal is to finish the run in 2hr and 30 mins. This year, Nisha’s sister will be participating in the 10km run. Nisha is a certified ‘Hatha Yoga Teacher’ and works with an Advertising Company. In September 2016, her weight was 94 kg, she was facing multiple health issues, that's when she decided to take fitness seriously and started working towards it, with proper workout & diet guidance she managed to drop 34 kgs, and now she is 60 kg. In November 2017, she was crowned as runner-up for Mrs India homemakers 2018 at Delhi. For this, she added running in her daily routine exercise, at that time she was running 2-3 km daily.
77 years old Mahadev, a legendary to run the TMM 2020
Mahadev Samjiskar started running when he was 62 years old. Currently, he is 77 years old and began running seriously from Mumbai Marathon (2004) and continues to run various marathons internationally. This year he will participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon in the half marathon category (21 km) with the same enthusiasm, targeting to complete in 2hours. Till now he ran 32 half marathons and three mini-ultra runs (25 km).
In 2015 he was nominated to represent India for Australia Masters Championship 2015 in Adelaide where he won three gold medals in the 8km cross country run; 5,000-meter walk; and 21km half Marathon. He has won three silvers in 1500 run, 800m and 5000m run. He participated in World Master Games 2017 in New Zealand, where he represented India and was in the top 10. Samjiskar's personal best in Delhi Half Marathon is 02:03:41. In 2018 September, he represented India in First Asia Pacific Masters Games held in New Zealand Auckland. He won 1-gold in the 10,000m, 1silver in 1500m and 2 bronze in 800&1500m run.
General Surgeon / Laparoscopy Surgeon running a half marathon with his wife at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Deepak Patel finished the half marathon in 2hr 19mins at TMM 2019. This marathon enthusiast has participated in 19 marathons. He trains for the marathon daily and his regular training has helped him achieve his target.
Since 2006, Deepak Patel has been running the Half Marathon at Tata Mumbai Marathon, along with his wife Jyotsna Deepak Patel. Deepak is General Surgeon / Laparoscopy Surgeon and he has even taken tennis coaching from the USA. This year he is running for Half Marathon along with his wife. Their target time to complete the race is 2.10 minutes.
A kidney recipient to run with her husband in TMM 2020
Shibani Gulati underwent a kidney transplant in 2010, and her younger brother was her donor. Since then she has participated in many marathons and has successfully crossed the finish line. She urges people to come out and join in organ donation camps. Running has changed her life completely, and she is thankful for a new life. She will be representing India in World Transplant Games in Birmingham in August 2020. In 2019, Shibani ran her first international marathon in Holland. In October, she ran the 21km marathon in Amsterdam and completed the run in 2.15 mins. She will be running the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 with her husband by her side. Shibani handles and works with content for her production house.
2nd time in a row, ConceptPR to run for Tata Mumbai Marathon
ConceptPR, one of the leading independent public relations company to participate for their second time in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. This time with 35 participants running 21km, 10km and Dream run 5.9 respectively. Amongst the participants, we have most women running under the 10k & dream run respectively.
52 Runners from CHILDLINE foundation to participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020.
52 runners from the CHILDLINE foundation will be part of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 and will be running under the category of 21k,10k and Dream Run.CHILDLINE Foundation has been associated with Tata Marathon for more than 15 years.
A 62-year-old, running enthusiast to run a full marathon in TMM 2020
Bhaskar Sharma, a 62-year-old runner, will be running the full marathon category in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. He is a running enthusiast and enjoys running. He has participated in many marathons and ultra-marathons in his lifetime and has run 50kms, 9 times and 75kms once. He was the only runner from Mumbai, under the old age group to have qualified for the Boston Marathon, 2015.
He started to run at the age of 44 and has partaken in all half marathons since then. His best timing was 3hr, 37mins, 40 secs in 2013 which helped him to qualify for the Boston marathon.
Mahesh Salvi
Mahesh Salvi is a 44 years - old runner who has been associated with the Mumbai Marathon since the beginning. He will be running the full marathon this year also. He works in the travel industry as a tour leader and despite the heavy schedule, participates every year. His best run timing is 3:17:02 secs in 2006 and achieved it without any rigorous training.
Dipak Ghadiali
Dipak Ghadiali-A 58-year-old runner will be running a full marathon at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
He started running from 2016 and ever since has thrived himself in all marathon events, in which he participated. He trained himself for the marathon when he was 55years and since then there was no looking back. He is a marketing manager, loves trekking and going for walks. This hobby inspired him to take part in marathon events. Before running his first marathon event in 2016, he used to go for cheering up the participants. Dipak’s best run timing is 3hr 3mins. This year he hopes to finish the marathon in 2hr 2mins.
70year old, podium finisher-Chhaganlal Bhalani to run a full marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon.
Chhagganlal Bhalani, a 70-year-old runner to run a full marathon in TMM 2020.he has participated last year in 65+category men and stood third at the podium, being a finisher and completing the marathon in 4hr 20mins.he also ran a half marathon in 2018 being the 2nd finisher. He has been running many half marathons and ultra-marathons for 7 years. He aims to finish the race in 4hr.
Full Marathon:
Full Marathon Youngest Male Runner, Lokesh Patil to run Full Marathon in TMM 2020
18 year old Lokesh Patil will be running his first full marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. He has also run many half marathons when he was 17years. Lokesh enjoys long-distance running and this hobby has pushed him to partake in Marathon events. Currently, he is a student at VSIT College and he is pursuing a bachelor's in management studies. His best run timing was 1:45mins in TMM 2019, half marathon. He is aiming to finish this year’s marathon in 3hr 15mins. He will be running with his friends who have a running team ‘happy fit college’.
Half Marathon:
Half Marathon Youngest Male Runner - Aryan Shiwalkar to run along with his dad and brother in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Aryan Shiwalkar, 18year old to run his first half marathon in TMM 2020. It will be his debut marathon which he will be running along with his brother and father sprinting for a full marathon. He is currently in Model College, Dombivali pursuing a degree in BAF. His purpose is to run for being fit.
Dream Run:
10-year-old, Sreekrishna Seetharaman to participate in a dream run for a cause
He is running for a foundation named IshaVidya, which looks after the education of children living in rural areas and who are in downtrodden condition.
Half Marathon
Oldest Runner, Ajit Singh Sindher to run Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Ajit Singh Sindher-83-year-old runner to run a half marathon in Tata Mumbai Marathon. He is participating with his 78-year-old friend and has been running since 2008. He wishes to complete the marathon in 3hr 10mins.
Senior Citizen Category
Two oldest brothers to run the senior citizen category in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
91-year old runner, Madhav Nene and his 88-year-old brother Vasant Nene will run the senior citizen category in Tata Mumbai Marathon this year. Both were members of a running team named Ashok Tower Parel. Madhav finished his last marathon in 40mins under the senior citizen category run.
Type 1 diabetic runner since the age of 11 to run Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Sridhar Rajamohan is a type 1 diabetic patient and will be running his second full marathon in TMM 2020. He ran his first marathon in 2019 on his friend’s persuasion. At first, he was unsure of running a 42km due to his sugar levels but wanted to give it a try. He was diagnosed with TID on 30th October 1999, at the age of 11 and since then has been on insulin. He was active during his school days and played football and ran track events like 800m and 1500m. Running has helped him keep his sugar levels stable and gives him hope to live life fully. He has run many half marathons and his best run time was 1:59:40.
A finisher of world's 4 major marathons, to run Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020
Rajesh Nambisan-47-year-old runner to run a 21k in Tata Mumbai Marathon. He has been practising running since 2011 and got addicted to it. When he started running, his first aim was to become a fit person and to maintain a balanced and healthy life. Slowly and gradually it turned into a spree. In the beginning, he ran to tackle health issues but with time it turned into fondness. He starts his day with running and it is like a battery that recharges him for the busy day. Initially, he started running 1km-2km then he increased it to 5km and 10km and now he can run up to 15km without stopping. He has run 25 ultra-marathons and 5 marathons. He has also completed 4 world major marathons out of 6 majors and is one of the runners who has covered marathon events around seven continents.
Shahid Hassan, a father, a professional and a runner enthusiast to run in TMM 2020.
Shahid Hassan, a runner enthusiast to run a half marathon this year Tata Mumbai 2020. He is professionally a mechanical engineer working in a power plant in Surat, a father of 2 beautiful daughters and is a passionate runner, cyclist and swimmer. He manages time for these physical activities in spite of a busy work schedule. He started running in February 2016 and completed numerous running, cycling and duathlon and triathlon events. He uses cycle for daily commuting from home to office and setting an example for others to take this means of commute. He is setting a new bar and inspiring people to adopt habits of healthy living using walking, swimming and cycling. He successfully completed 100 days of daily running challenge Twice in the year 2018 and 2019 in spite of fasting in Ramzan for one month during this period.
