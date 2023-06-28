From ₹70 Lakh To ₹10 Lakh: Maha Govt Faces Backlash For Massive Reduction In Police Security Fees For Cricket Matches

The city Congress has slammed the Maharashtra government for substantially waiving off police security charges payable by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which is an affiliate of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), and other bodies.

In a major decision, the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government has drastically slashed the fees for security provided by the police for cricket matches at Wankhede stadium and other venues.

Drastic Reduction in Fees by Shiv Sena-BJP Coalition

The fees have been reduced from ₹70 lakh to ₹10 lakh for T20I and IPL matches, from ₹75 lakh to ₹25 lakh for ODI matches and from ₹60 lakh to ₹24 lakh for Test matches.

Moreover, the new rates would be applicable with retrospective effect from 2011. Which means the state government has cut down the rates for the past 12 years. The government order in this regard was issued on June 26.

Opposition Alleges Favouritism in Fee Reduction Decision

“The BCCI, the MCA and the IPL are all profit making bodies. None of them is a charitable institutiuon. Yet, the government has decided to waive off almost Rs 15 crore of fees payable by them ,” said Rajesh Ingle of the Mumbai Congress. He said the decision to reduce the fee was taken because Jay Shah, son of Union home minister Amit Shah, who is the secretary of BCCI, while Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar is the treasurer. The home ministry was under deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who too belonged to the BJP.

Conditions and Limitations for Additional Bandobast Charges

According to the GO, additional bandobast charges will be considered based on threat perception but that amount will not be more than 25 per cent of the fee fixed for a particular match. Also, the new order says that permission of state DGP (Director General of Police) should be taken for charging the additional fee which will be applicable for the bandobast inside and outside stadia.

The order also stated that new fees were fixed for 2019 to 2024 and the period of their implementation was under consideration by the government, which has now decided to implement the new fee structure with a retrospective effect from 2011. The fee should be deposited within a month after a cricket match is played and the failure to do so will attract a penalty of 9.5 per cent, the order said.