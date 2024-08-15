 'From 1929 Hrs...': On This Day In 2020, MS Dhoni Announces International Retirement
MS Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is from 2004 to 2019 in an illustrious career.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

15th August, 2020 proved to be a historical day for Indian cricket as MS Dhoni called it a day following months of speculation over his cricketing future. The legendary Indian captain and keeper-batter took to Instagram to post a series of images from his career and wrote the caption, "Thanks - Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

