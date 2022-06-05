French Open: Rafael Nadal claims 22nd Grand Slam, 14th Roland Garros crown with win over Casper Ruud in final

Rafael Nadal claimed a record 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open crown with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win over Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros on Sunday.
Nadal clinched his 21st Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open earlier this year.
More to follow...
