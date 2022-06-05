e-Paper Get App

French Open: Rafael Nadal claims 22nd Grand Slam, 14th Roland Garros crown with win over Casper Ruud in final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Rafael Nadal | Pic: Twitter

Rafael Nadal claimed a record 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open crown with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win over Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Nadal clinched his 21st Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open earlier this year.

More to follow...

'This makes him special': Sachin Tendulkar on Rafael Nadal showing concern towards injured Alexander...
article-image

