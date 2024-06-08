 French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Downs Jasmine Paolini To Complete Hat-Trick Of Roland Garros Titles
French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Downs Jasmine Paolini To Complete Hat-Trick Of Roland Garros Titles

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Downs Jasmine Paolini To Complete Hat-Trick Of Roland Garros Titles

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
article-image

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has clinched her third consecutive French Open title and her fifth Grand Slam overall with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 triumph over first-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini, seeded No. 12.

Unyielding Dominance

Swiatek’s display was nothing short of masterful, as she overcame an early hiccup to dominate the match, which concluded in just 1 hour and 8 minutes.

This victory makes her the first woman in a decade to capture three consecutive titles at any of the sport’s four Grand Slam events.

Conquering Early Obstacles

Swiatek encountered a break deficit in the opening set after missing a break point in Paolini’s first service game and then losing her own serve with three unforced errors.

However, she swiftly regained her rhythm, hitting two groundstroke winners to break back at love. This ignited a 10-game winning streak that saw her secure her fourth Roland Garros title

A Historic Milestone

Swiatek's achievement places her among tennis royalty. She is the first woman since Serena Williams, who won the US Open from 2012-2014, to secure three consecutive major titles.

Additionally, she is the first to claim three straight French Open victories since Justine Henin did so from 2005-2007, joining Henin and Monica Seles (1992-1994) in this illustrious feat.

Shaping the WTA Tour Landscape

Swiatek’s victory at Roland Garros not only solidifies her dominance in women’s tennis but also reshapes the competitive landscape of the Hologic WTA Tour. Her sustained success sets a high bar for her contemporaries, underscoring her as a formidable contender in the sport.

Swiatek’s latest triumph further cements her legacy in tennis history and signals her potential for future Grand Slam glory.

