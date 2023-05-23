French Open 2023: Andy Murray to skip Roland Garros to prepare for grass-court season ahead of Wimbledon

Andy Murray. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Britain tennis star Andy Murray becomes the latest player to withdraw from this year's French Open. The 36-year-old has struggled for form in clay and will prepare himself for the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

The former world number one competed in the Australian Open this year and completed two five-set wins over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis before going down to Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round. Murray secured his first title at any level since 2019 by beating Tommy Paul in the final of the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence at the start of this month.

However, the veteran lost the Italian Open in Rome, followed by another Challenger event in Bordeaux to Stan Wawrinka. Speaking after losing to Wawrinka, the Brit said it's the right move to prioritize at this stage of his career and feels the chances of a deep run is the highest in Wimbledon.

"It's not so much about [physical worries]. I trust that my body will be okay after what I did at the beginning of the year. I played back-to-back five-hour matches and did well physically in those matches. It was just more to see where my game is at. It's just what the right thing is to prioritise at this stage in my career. I trust my body now but I'm aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon," Murray said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have withdrawn from the clay-court event:

Murray is likely to target Surbiton Trophy from June 4th-11th and the Queen's Club Championships from June 19th-25th. The Wimbledon is scheduled to begin on July 3rd Earlier, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are the other high-profile names to withdraw from the grand slam event due to their respective injuries.

British women's number two Jodie Burrage will also not be part of this year's French Open after failing to recover in time from a niggle. With Emma Raducanu sidelined for a lengthy period after surgeries on her wrists and an ankle 106th-ranked Burrage was set to be Britain's highest-ranked female player in Paris.