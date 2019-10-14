Free football coaching camps in Mumbai

Mumbai: The inauguration of the 33rd Bipin Football Academy free football coaching camps for Under-16 boys and girls will be held at Karnatak Sporting Association Ground on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 8.00 am.

This will be followed by simultaneous camps at the following eight centres – Colaba, Churchgate, BMC Camp (Cuffe Parade), Vasai, Ulhasnagar, Andheri-Vile Parle, Dahisar and Mira Road.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation school football camp would be held at CPRA ground, Cuffe Parade. The coaching camp which will start on Monday, October 21, 2019, will continue till the start of the Bipin Football Academy Inter-Centre Tournament.

Trainees joining these camps at each centre will hone their skills under BFA's accomplished coaches, some of whom have represented the State and others have donned colours for leading clubs. Players who are born only after January 1, 2004, should appear for the camps. The camps will be followed by a two-day inter-centre tournament in the second week of December 2019.

CAMPS DETAILS:

BMC Camp – CPRA Groud, Cuffe Parade: Chief Coach: Steven Dias, former India player. Camp Director: Salu D'souza 7506184990.

Dahisar Camp: Ground Dahisar Sports Foundation Groud, Dahisar East. Chief Coach: Francis Nunes, former Maharashtra player. Camp Director: Pratap Gawand, former Maharashtra player - 9920010529

Ulhasnagar Camp: Balasaheb Thackrey Krida Sankul Ground. Chief Coach: Monappa Moolya, former Western Railway player. Camp Director: Shyam Kharat, former Central Railway player: 8080906262.

Andheri-Vile Parle Camp – M.V.M. Educational Campus ground, Off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. Chief Coach: Ranjit Matkar, ex-Indian Railway player. Camp Director: Siddharth Sabapathi: 7738450431

Vasai Camp: St Xavier’s English Medium School, Manikpur, Vasai West. Chief Coach: Ethen Kallat, Colaba Youngsters. Camp Director: Rudolph Scuba: 8390896898

Colaba Camp: Back Garden, Colaba: Chief Coach: Amit Bhagwane, Colaba Youngsters. Camp Director: Sudhakar Rane (Hon. Gen Sec, MDFA) 9322823035.

Churchgate Camp: Karnatak Sporting Association Ground, Churchgate. Chief Coach: Bosco Fernandes, Income Tax Coach. Camp Director: Diago D’souza: 9324352522

Mira Road Camp – Shanti Nagar, Sector 9. Chief Coach: Thomas Tobbies, former Mahindra Tractor player. Camp Director: Amit Malvekar- 9892809345