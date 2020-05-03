Frank Lampard describes N'Golo Kante as 'one of the best players in the world', says he has been a huge miss for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has described French midfielder N'Golo Kante as "one of the best players in the world".

While Kante has been phenomenal ever since he came into the picture after Leicester City's title winning run, in this season, with ankle and muscle injuries, Kante has failed to impress in his 22 appearances so far.

"We obviously need N'Golo Kante in our team, one of the best players in the world. I knew that before becoming manager of Chelsea, I know that from working with him. We, unfortunately, haven't been able to have him much this year, but going forward we want him fit and ready to go," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

The Blues manager further described how Kante's absence is a 'huge miss' for the team.

"This season he has played about 40 per cent of our games. Even then it's been difficult for him. I've really felt for him on an individual level," he said.

"He's been a huge miss for us. Looking forward, and whenever a restart comes, we want to get him in his best shape," Lampard added.

The Premier League season was indefinitely postponed in March after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi contacted the virus.

However, the European football governing body UEFA has given a May 25 deadline to national football associations to provide plans of restarting their respective leagues, this might be a good opportunity for the Premier League to complete the current season.

With that said, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday put an end to the 2019-2020 football season, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being declared as the champions of Ligue 1.