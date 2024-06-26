 Frank Duckworth, Co-Inventor Of DLS Method, Passes Away At 84
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Frank Duckworth | Credits: Twitter

One of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis which later became known as Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, Frank Duckworth passed away at the age of 84.

ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday reported that Duckworth passed away on June 21. DLS is a method that is used to determine results in rain-affected cricket matches.

The original method was made by English statisticians Duckworth and Tony Lewis. It was used for the first time in international cricket in 1997. The DLS method was officially used by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the standard for setting revised targets in 2001.

In 2014, the method was renamed Duckworth-Lewis-Stern. After Duckworth and Lewis retired, Australian statistician Steven Stern made modifications to the method.

In 2010, Duckworth and Lewis were recognised for their contributions as they were awarded with MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire).

After winning the award, Duckworth had said, "I hope this award demonstrates to the outside world that the country believes we have made a useful contribution to the game - a lot of people haven't actually realised we are actual people."

"I was thrilled to get the news and it's very satisfying that our solution to the rain-interruption problem on one-day cricket has been recognised in this way," Lewis stated after winning the award.

The DLS method depends on various statistical analyses and factors such as the number of wickets remaining and overs left to determine the revised target.

