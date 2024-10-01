France's World Cup Winner Antoine Griezmann Announces Shock International Retirement

Image: X

Antoine Griezmann, one of France's football legends, stunned fans and the sporting world when he announced his retirement from international football on Monday at the age of 33. In an emotional video shared on social media, Griezmann reflected on his incredible journey with the French national team, expressing deep gratitude to fans and teammates for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Over his international career, Griezmann made 137 appearances for France and scored 44 goals. He was a key playmaker and a tireless worker, contributing significantly in both offensive and defensive roles. Griezmann's crowning achievement came during France's victorious 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

He played a crucial role in securing France’s second World Cup trophy, scoring four goals and providing four assists in seven matches, including a vital goal in the final against Croatia, which ended in a 4-2 victory. His outstanding performances earned him status as one of the world's elite forwards.

A Lasting Legacy

Playing for France in the U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels, Griezmann made his senior France debut on March 5, 2014, in a friendly match against Netherlands, playing for 68 minutes.

Since making his debut for the national team in 2014, Griezmann became a central figure in coach Didier Deschamps' strategy. His versatility allowed him to excel as a winger, forward, and playmaker, showcasing his technical skill and footballing intelligence.

As he steps away from international duty, Griezmann leaves behind a remarkable legacy that will be cherished by French football fans for years to come, marking the end of a significant chapter in one of the nation's golden eras in football.