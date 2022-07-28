France's Gustav McKeon becomes first batsman to hit back-to-back T20I tons

Gustav McKeon |

Just days after becoming the youngest man to score a T20I century, France's teenaged opener Gustav McKeon rewrote records books yet again after hitting another stunning hundred at the Europe T20 World Cup 2024 Sub-Regionals.

Backing up his hundred against Switzerland in Vantaa, McKeon blasted five fours and eight sixes in his 53-ball 101 against Norway on Wednesday, bringing up three figures with a huge six over mid-wicket.

Fantastic knock

After his fantastic knock, McKeon became the first man to score back-to-back centuries in the T20I format, with his run tally of 286 also breaking the record for the most runs scored in the first three innings of a men's T20I career. The opener broke the record of Azhar Andani, who made scores of 46, 100 and 81 in his first three innings for Portugal last year.

The 18-year old McKeon's knock powered the French to a win over the more fancied Norwegian side, meaning the pair join Switzerland on four points at the top of Group 2. The Swiss have a game in hand over their rivals, though face the Norwegians on Thursday eager to avenge their defeat.

All-round show

McKeon was almost on a solo mission for the French with the bat, with Lingeswaran Canessane's 15 the next highest score for the side. The team then successfully defended 158, with McKeon also claiming 3/27 (4) with his right-arm medium-fast to turn the screws. To the shock of nobody at the ground, McKeon was adjudged Player of Match.

The Frenchman wasn't the only player on Wednesday raising the bat for a century, with Swiss opener Faheem Nazir thumping a 68-ball 107 not out in their victory over Estonia, an ICC report said.

Faheem then took up the new ball with Ashwin Vinod, and curtailed a strong Estonia response with three wickets between them in the first two overs. Stuart Hook and Ali Masood were strong in a re-build, making unbeaten fifties, though the damage had been done and the Swiss ran away as 31-run victors.

The winner of the third Sub-Regional tournament will join Denmark, Italy, Jersey and Germany in the Europe Qualifier next year, as well as the European sides who fail to secure 2024 qualification through the 2022 tournament: Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland.

Read Also French cricketer Gustav McKeon becomes youngest to score T20I century