FRA vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch?

France and Spain. | (Credits: Twitter)

Spain and France will battle it out in the first semi-final of Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena or Munich Football Arena on Wednesday for a spot in the tournament-decider. The clash promises to be a high-voltage one, with three-time champions Spain facing a gritty France, who lost by the barest of margins in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France, spearheaded by the mercurial Kylian Mbappe, ended Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal's run in the quarter-final to reach the semi-final. While France have a robust defending unit comprising Wiliam Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez and Jules Kounde, their attacking unit hasn't yet clicked in the multi-nation event, scoring only 3 goals. The knockout fixture against Spain could be the opportunity.

Four players out in front 👊⚽



🇳🇱 Gakpo

🇬🇪 Mikautadze

🇩🇪 Musiala

🇸🇰 Schranz@AlipayPlus | #EUROtopscorer pic.twitter.com/SH6QhqoRxy — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 7, 2024

By contrast, Spain's attack has the much-needed fluency, consisting of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams and has netted 11 goals. At the same time, their defence has also produced the goods as Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte, with Rodri chipping in to provide the additional gear. Hence, France will have their task cut out.

Spain will also take confidence from being ahead in the head-to-head battle between the two sides. Both have locked horns on 36 occasions, with Spain winning 16 and 7 ending in a draw.

When and Where to watch Euro 2024 semi-final in India?

The match will begin on July 10th, 12:30 and will be shown on TV in Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 5.

The live streaming will take place on Sony LIV.