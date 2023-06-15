FPJ Exclusive: ‘War is something that nobody wants’, Says Russian Handball Athlete Dmitry Kireev Vladimirovich

Millions of refugees from Ukraine have crossed borders and fled to neighbouring countries, and many more have been forced to move to the interiors of the nation. Most are just spectators to the greatest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.

While several aspects of daily life have been brought to a standstill, sports is on, as many of the Ukrainians and Russians are taking part in various international events across the globe.

For Dmitry Kireev, the 25-year-old athlete from Russia, it is another day out in the court who now gears up for the Premier Handball League with the Rajasthan Patriots later this month.

“What can I do? I can only say in words I support the Ukrainians and please stop the war," said Kireev, who dons the Rajasthan Patriots colours this year in the league.

"I only wish like-minded people come to the fore and resolve the issue,” he added.

Kireev spoke to FPJ about the war and sports in general.

Q. On his India visit...

A. Yes, this is the first time I have come to India and it’s been very welcoming for me with the Rajasthan Patriots giving us the best hospitality experience. They have been very cordial and I am looking forward to playing for them in the league.

Q. Russia is known for wrestling, athletics and tennis to some extent, tell us how you like Handball?

A. I have been playing handball since my school days. Yes, Russian athletes are more known for other sports but I always found handball very fascinating. The speed and the quick reflexes that are required to play the game have always attracted me towards the game and I turned my passion into my profession with this game.

Q. What is handball for you? And do you think it could become a professional sport, like football, tennis and cricket, to name a few?

A. For me Handball is a huge part of my life. It has made me the person that I am today. The sport is not followed by many people but through tournaments like the PHL I am sure more people will start to recognise the sport and I strongly believe that it has the capacity to turn into a professional sport. It’s going to take some time but it will happen one day.

Q. Your good memories of this game...

I remember playing this game in my school days with my friends. We all used to gather post our school time and play our hearts out before we headed back. My parents always knew I was passionate about this sport and they supported me to play the game and nurture my talent for the sport. I am sure that I am going to be taking some wonderful memories of PHL with the Rajasthan Patriots back home with me.

Q. What is the position you play for your team?

I play in the Right Back position for the Rajasthan Patriots.

Q. Let us just shift the gear. Your opinion on the Russian-Ukrainian war

A. War is something that nobody wants. Living in peace and harmony is what everyone should look at. I hope that it ends soon and everyone gets to find a little sense of calmness away from all the chaos.

Q. It has jeopardised the entire sport in the world. Do you think the IOC would ban Russians for international events and the forthcoming Paris Olympics?

A. I don’t think I am in a position to say anything. I mean we as players always keep our focus on our games. Banning the teams from sporting events will only just affect the players and nothing else. I just hope everything gets resolved as early as possible.

Q. Would you mind playing alongside a Ukraine player?

A. I would love to play alongside any player in the world and that is the beauty of the sport. It unites us together with all players on the team having to keep their focus to win for their team.

Q. Talking about your campaign at this event. Your thoughts?

A. Well this is my first time playing on Indian soil with Rajasthan Patriots in the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League. I am very excited to be a part of this campaign. I will give it my all and hopefully we as a team can emerge victorious.

