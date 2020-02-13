FPJ Exclusive: Former Indian Hockey players reacts to Manpreet Singh's 'FIH Player of the Year' award

Could 2020 get any better for Indian hockey? It just did. First, both our men and women qualified for the Tokyo Games and India beat world champions Belgium in the Premier Hockey World League and now, Indian skipper Manpreet Singh being named the best player of 2019 by the International Hockey Federation (IFH) has been like an icing on the cake.

The Free Press Journal spoke to some former hockey captains and this is what they had to say...