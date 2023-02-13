Fox Cricket admin plays mind games on the Australian team, Dineh Karthik responds; here's what happened

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series has been moved to Indore’s Holkar Stadium with the venue in Dharamsala deemed unfit to host the occasion owing to the insufficient grass density on the outfield.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) has been stripped of the match due to the poor condition of the outfield, which has several bare patches having been recently re-laid.

Fox Cricket which has been broadcasting the series in Australia has constantly been posting cheeky Tweets on their Twitter handle in the build up to the series and the during the 1st Test in Nagpur.

Following the announcement of the Tests being shifted out of Mohali, Fox Cricket Twitter admin wasted no time in highlighting the impressive figures of Ravichandran Ashwin at the Holkar track.

"BREAKING: The third India Test has been moved to a new venue ... where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball."

Dinesh Karthik was quick to respond to the Tweet, stating the mind games the Twitter admin was playing on Australians.

"The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrier Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)