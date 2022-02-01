Formula One: Mercedes issue strong rebuttal that Lewis Hamilton's 2022 car failed FIA crash test

Mercedes have issued a strong rebuttal to claims that Lewis Hamilton's car failed a crash test in the lead up to the 2022 F1 season.

Team members have been working vigorously on their new W13 vehicle, as they seek to adapt to major changes in regulations ahead of the opening race of the season in Bahrain on March 20.

Having already released snippets of the new car on social media, all will be officially unveiled on February 18, just five days before pre-season testing begins in Barcelona.

However, a report that first appeared in the Italian version of Motorsport.com claimed that the Silver Arrows, the constructors' champions for the past eight seasons, had this month failed the crash test last on the side of the car.

Mercedes have now clarified the rumours though, by issuing a statement confirming their W13 model "completed its FIA homologation process on January 13 2022."

They also posted a shot on social media of a plaque inserted on the car that confirms the test had been passed.

