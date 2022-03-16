Formula One changes safety car rules to prevent repeat of 2021 Abu Dhabi GP fiasco where Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton

Formula One's governing body made a tweak to the safety car rules to avoid a repeat of the controversy that erupted after last year's title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.

Race director Michael Masi changed the procedure in the closing laps at Yas Marina in a move that allowed Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pass Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and take the title.

The governing FIA spelled out in a revised edition of the 2022 sporting regulations that 'all', rather than the more ambiguous 'any', lapped cars must unlap themselves before a re-start.

Masi had allowed the race to resume after only the lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton, then leading, had unlapped themselves.

ALSO READ MNS activists damage IPL team bus in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:59 AM IST