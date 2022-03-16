Formula One changes safety car rules to prevent repeat of 2021 Abu Dhabi GP fiasco where Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton

Formula One's governing body made a tweak to the safety car rules to avoid a repeat of the controversy that erupted after last year's title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.
Race director Michael Masi changed the procedure in the closing laps at Yas Marina in a move that allowed Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pass Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and take the title.
The governing FIA spelled out in a revised edition of the 2022 sporting regulations that 'all', rather than the more ambiguous 'any', lapped cars must unlap themselves before a re-start.
Masi had allowed the race to resume after only the lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton, then leading, had unlapped themselves.
