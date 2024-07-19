Formula E In Talks With 3 Cities On Potentially Returning To India In 2026

Hyderabad E-prix cancelled by Formula E. | (Credits: Twitter)

Formula E is in talks with three big cities in India for a potential return of the race in 2026, top officials of the all-electric racing series told PTI here on Friday.

The Hyderabad round was dropped from the 2024 calendar due to the change in government in Telangana. Hosting a global motorsport event was not a priority of the new government which came to power last December.

For Formula E, not respecting the multi-year agreement was a clear breach of contract. However, India is a market that Formula E cannot ignore and that is why it remains determined for a comeback.

The dynamic Formula E racing is in India and I can't be more excited. Proud to see Mahindra racing making its mark among the big names in racing. #MahindraRacingComesHome https://t.co/GH4RBRCAAR pic.twitter.com/qbKhGHZm1z — Ashish Pareek (@pareektweets) February 9, 2023

The calendar for the next season is already announced, so, the focus is on getting the race reinstated for the season beginning in December 2025.

"Unfortunately due to the change of government in Telangana, we had to leave Hyderabad. It was a fantastic race. India is a Tier 1 market for us. We are working on a daily basis to try to be back there. Hopefully it will happen in 2026," Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo told PTI on Friday ahead of the season ending London E-Prix.

"We are having discussions with three cities in India and I cannot reveal more than that. There is a lot of interest for Formula E in India.

"We are talking to big cities and hopefully we can be back in the short term. We need to focus on the street race. The Hyderabad event was amazing. We built something from scratch and that is always challenging.

Formula E prefers the street race model to push its cause of sustainability via electric racing.

"India is a key market for us" - Jeff Dodds

The FIA World Championship status event can also be conducted in the purpose built facility in Greater Nodia near Delhi where Formula 1 was staged for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds also echoed Longo’s views on the Indian market.

"We were gutted honestly (when Hyderabad was dropped). India is a key market for us. We have got Indian teams with Mahindra and Jaguar, an Indian driver (in Jehan Daruvala).

"However, that has not dampened our spirits of getting another race in India. The calendar for next year is already announced and India is not on it.

"I am completely open to a street race in India but I would not discount a fixed circuit race if that enables us to get back to the country. We got back to China with a fixed circuit in Shanghai, I would love a street race in China as well, the same applies to India," said Dodds.