COVID-19: India reports 2,09,918 new cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours
Sports

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Formula 1 set to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel this year

FPJ Web Desk
Formula One race | Photo: AFP

Formula 1 is to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel this year, reports the BBC.

The move will mean no-one will be able to work within the paddock without being fully vaccinated. The policy will apply to all personnel working within F1, including drivers, teams, media, hospitality workers and any guests who attend the races.

It is not expected to have an impact on any of the drivers' ability to compete as all are understood to be vaccinated.

The plan for all personnel to be vaccinated was agreed at last month's meeting of the world council of governing body the FIA but there has been a delay in communicating it.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
