Formula 1: See Top 10 Australian Grand Prix Results; Drivers' and Constructors' Standings after race in Melbourne

Charles Leclerc clinched the 2022 Australian Grand Prix to consolidate his and Ferrari's championship leads as Max Verstappen suffered a second retirement in three races - his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished second while Mercedes' George Russell completed the podium.

A capacity crowd descended on Albert Park, Melbourne hosting its first Australian Grand Prix in 1,100 days. After action-packed free practice and qualifying sessions, they were treated to another thrilling show on Sunday afternoon.

Leclerc kept his rival Verstappen at bay through two Safety Cars - the first when team mate Carlos Sainz spun out from P14 on Lap 2, and the second on Lap 23 after Sebastian Vettel's crash. The threat dissolved on Lap 39 when Verstappen stopped with his engine on fire, allowing the Ferrari driver to cruise to victory over Perez with the fastest lap to boot.

Here are the Top 10 results of the race in Melbourne

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:45 PM IST