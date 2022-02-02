Formula 1: Schumacher ready for new Ferrari role in 2022

Mick Schumacher has set his sights on regular appearances in Q2 this year as he prepares for his second season in Formula 1, reports grandprix.com.

The son of F1 great Michael Schumacher spent much of the off-season with his sister Gina at the family's horse ranch in Texas.

"I am ready for the new season and would like to start tomorrow," Schumacher, 22, told Sky Deutschland.

"Sebastian (Vettel) and I are looking forward to the Race of Champions. He is not going to practice but I will, so we will see if we get good results.

"But the main thing is to have fun."

Schumacher’s focus is on Formula 1, where his Ferrari-powered team Haas have been concentrating on its all-new car for 2022 for arguably longer than any other rival.

"Soon I will see the finished car and I hope I can test it in Barcelona," said Schumacher.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:56 PM IST