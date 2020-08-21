Former Swedish striker Henrik Larsson returns to Barcelona as Ronald Koeman's assistant

FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed that former player Henrik Larsson and Alfred Schreuder had been named as assistant to new first team coach Ronald Koeman.

The pair have both signed contracts until the end of June 2022, the club confirmed, according to Xinhua news agency.

Former Swedish international Larsson, 48, returns to Barca after making 40 appearances for the club and netting 13 goals as a player between 2004 and 2006.

During his spell at the Camp Nou, he helped Barca win the Champions League under the guidance of Frank Rijkaard, and was a popular and respected dressing room figure.

Schreuder coached German side Hoffenheim last season, and perhaps more importantly, was assistant to Ten Hag at Ajax, where he worked with current Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

He is also known for working hard at set pieces and will collaborate with Koeman in planning the tactical side of Barca's game.