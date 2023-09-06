Former Sri Lankan Off-Spinner Sachithra Senanayake Arrested Over Match-Fixing Accusations

Sachithra Senanayake. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake was, on Wednesday arrested over match fixing allegations. He was arrested by the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit when he surrendered this morning. Three weeks ago, he was banned from traveling overseas by the court.

Senanayake was accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he had allegedly enticed two players to fix games. The 38-year-old played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals between 2012 and 2016.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court had ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban which will be effective for a three-month period.

The Court was told today that the Attorney General's Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.

Sachitra Senanayake last played for Sri Lanka in September 2016:

Meanwhile, the veteran cricketer hasn't donned the national colours since the 2nd T20I against Australia in Colombo in the 2016 leg. The off-spinner went wicketless in the game, finishing with figures of 4-0-36-0 as Australia registered a four-wicket win.

In 1 Test, 49 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, the Colombo-born Senanayake picked up 78 scalps. It's worth noting that the finger spinner was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and played 8 games in the 2013 edition, snaring 17 scalps in total.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)