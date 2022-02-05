e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Chairman Vijaya Malalasekara passes away

FPJ Web Desk
Former Sri Lanka Cricket Chairman Vijaya Malalasekara passed away

Former SLC Chairman Vijaya Malalasekara passed away this morning. Under his watch; Sri Lanka won ten consecutive Test matches.

A Cambridge blue, he played 27 First Class games in UK.

A leading lawyer, he spent 32 years with Ceylon Tobacco and went onto become company’s Chairman.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
