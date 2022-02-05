Former Sri Lanka Cricket Chairman Vijaya Malalasekara passes away

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Chairman Vijaya Malalasekara passed away
Former SLC Chairman Vijaya Malalasekara passed away this morning. Under his watch; Sri Lanka won ten consecutive Test matches.
A Cambridge blue, he played 27 First Class games in UK.
A leading lawyer, he spent 32 years with Ceylon Tobacco and went onto become company’s Chairman.
