NFL player Colin Kaepernick backs protesters after police kill George Floyd in broad daylight

National Football League's (NFL) quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Thursday backed the people protesting against the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Kaepernick feels protestors are left with no choice after killing of George Floyd by police officers in broad daylight.

The quarterback is famous for his controversial 'kneeling' during pre-game renditions of the US national anthem in a bid to bring racial injustice to light.

Taking to Twitter, Kaepernick wrote: "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd."