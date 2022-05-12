Former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum appointed England's Test team head coach

Former New Zealand captain and current IPL team KKR’s head coach Brendon McCullum has been reportedly appointed head coach of England's Test team.

According to a report in the UK-based website the Daily Mail, McCullum, 40, will start his England job with a three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2 at Lord's.

Earlier, the former KKR opener had informed the franchise and the players of the development during a recent team meeting.

“He informed us that he won’t be part of KKR going ahead as he will be taking up a job as England cricket team coach. He informed us during a team meeting a few days ago,” a KKR insider said.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 06:42 PM IST