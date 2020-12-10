Former Indian cricketer Kulkarni opens a new inning off the 22-yard

Mumbai

Giving it back to the game is what one hears about world-class athletes, but taking off the track for what you have been recognised for and moving into a new world something rare. And, this is what makes Nilesh Kulkarni, the former Indian cricketer, a champion on the block is all about. Kulkarni has taken fresh guard, at the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), of which he is the founder Director, and is giving a new lease of life to the GenNext.

This institute is just not a nursery, school or college campus, but has become very close to the hearts of all. Situated at Andheri, Mumbai, IISM) has not only made a name for itself but has also Indianised the culture of being Indian made Indian concept.

The slow left-arm spinner from Dombivli, suburbs of Mumbai city, Kulkarni, who has played Test and ODI for the country, it was something different. “It was during the Indian Premier League, when the then chairperson of the Premier League Lalit Modi advertised IPL wanted experts in event management, after not being considered for the league, I took the issue and wanted to make India not dependent on people from abroad to run the show in our country,” said Kulkarni while talking to Free Press Journal, on Thursday.

Incidentally, he is the only international cricketer to take a leaf from his game and promote youngsters in this new world. This unique institute stands as a dais for overall growth and development for the GenNext. It has a diverse culture integrating youth from across the country, and a friendly ambiance. And, that is the reason it was rightly conferred with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar this year.

Kulkarni is seeing an upward surge with a steady growth rate, signalling the need of professionals at various skill levels owing to the influx of various sporting leagues and increased fan participation the sports sector. To put it in the words of the founder director Kulkarni, “IISM strives to be a movement that creates young heroes with the ability and agility to unfurl new prospects in the sports sector and the business that surrounds it.”

There are different faculties in these premises, such as the Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Sports Management, besides PGP in sports and Wellness Management and sports event management.

While the students are carrying forward the learning they have garnered from the college, for the man behind the iron curtain, founder director Kulkarni, it is the brand which is bigger than individuals. And IISM is one such. With a decade in the field, IISM will continue in their long innings in building new Indianisation.