Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news was confirmed by former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra. Taking to Twitter, Aakash Chopra wrote: "Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji."
Chetan Chauhan, who is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, represented the Indian cricket team in 40 Test matches and 7 one-day internationals. After the news broke, get well soon wishes began pouring in, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms.
Chauhan has played 40 Tests and 7 ODIs for India, scoring 2084 runs at an average of 31.57 in red-ball cricket while in the 50-overs format he managed 153 runs at 21.85. He also played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.
