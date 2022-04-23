Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan slams compatriot Amit Mishra over ‘My Country’ row

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently tweeted a copy of the preamble of the Indian Constitution as he took aim at former spinner Amit Mishra without naming him.

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT," Irfan Pathan had earlier said in an open-ended post.

Mishra completed the line, tweeting: "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth....only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed," his post read.

Neither of them explained the context of their tweets, but social media users felt it came in the backdrop of the violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and communal clashes elsewhere in the country.

Replying to Mishra, the former Indian pacer said, "Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read...," along with the image of the Indian Constitution.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 06:21 PM IST