Former India coach Ravi Shastri shows off acting skills in new commercials

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
Ravi Shastri is known for his commentary on TV, but now the former India cricketer is making his name for his acting on the small screen.

The former India head coach recently featured in a commercial for an over-the-top sports broadcaster.

The World Cup-winning former cricketer aced the role in the video that is being widely shared on social media.

Earlier too, Shastri had featured in an advertisement where he showed his flashy side.

Shastri, who finished his coaching assignment with Team India after the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, is currently performing commentary duties during the ongoing India vs England series in the UK.

