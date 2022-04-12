Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer takes a cheeky dig at ex-England captain Michael Vaughan after he advises county stint for India pacer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has hit Michael Vaughan for a six by taking a dig at the former England captain.

Vaughan had earlier tweeted suggesting that the BCCI should send young India pacer Umran Malik to play county cricket.

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2022, has impressed many former cricketers and pundits with his performances this season.

"Umran Malik will play for India very soon…If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though…#IPL2022," Vaughan tweeted.

Commenting on the tweet, Jaffer posted a video of former England captain Alastair Cook bowling with a funny action during a county match highlighting the poor quality of cricket in the county championships and players' seriousness towards the competition.

