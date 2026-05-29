Former Cricketer Yograj Singh Granted Bail In Case Linked To Alleged Objectionable Remarks Against Women |

Former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh has been granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case related to alleged objectionable remarks against women. Yograj, who is also the father of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, approached the High Court after his anticipatory bail plea was earlier rejected by a Chandigarh district court.

During the hearing held on Friday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to Yograj Singh in the matter, providing temporary legal relief amid the ongoing controversy.

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The case reportedly stems from a viral clip from the web series Lukkhe, released on May 8, 2026. The video clip sparked outrage on social media after scenes featuring Yograj Singh’s character allegedly contained derogatory and offensive remarks directed at women.

Following the controversy, advocate Ujjwal Bhasin filed a complaint alleging that the dialogues used in the clip were obscene, disrespectful, and hurt the dignity of women. According to the FIR, the complainant claimed that the content had deeply offended public sentiments and promoted insulting language against women in society.

The viral controversy quickly gained traction online, with social media users debating the nature of the remarks and demanding action over the content shown in the series.

After the Chandigarh district court declined to grant anticipatory bail, Yograj Singh moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking legal protection in the case. The High Court has now granted him bail while further proceedings in the matter continue.

Yograj Singh, known for his outspoken personality, has remained a controversial public figure over the years due to several statements and media appearances. Apart from his cricketing background, he has also appeared in films and web-based entertainment projects.