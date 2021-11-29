Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne injured in motorbike accident

Australia's legendary leg spinner Shane Warne on Sunday met with motorbike accident following which he headed to a hospital fearing broken foot. The former cricketer was riding his 300 kg bike with his son Jackson in Melbourne and was returning it to storage when the mishap took place.

Warne didn’t go to the hospital immediately after the accident as he did not suffer any serious visible injury but woke up with severe pain on Monday after which he went for a checkup.

“I’m a bit battered and bruised and very sore,” Warner was quoted as saying in Australian media.

The bike reportedly slid for more than 15m as the 52-year old injured his hip, foot and ankle. He was attended to by his son following the incident.

However, Warne is hopeful of being ready for commentary duties during the Ashes 2021-22 which is set to begin from December 8 in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board have reportedly commenced talks over the fate of Ashes after the emergence of new covid variant, 'Omicron'

“It’s very early days but we are starting that conversation [with Australia]. There are going to be changes to border controls in terms of our families being allowed to travel and we clearly hope that’s not going to affect us. But we are in the hands of national and local governments," England cricket director Ashley Giles said on Sunday.

