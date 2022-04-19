Former Australian cricketer Ryan Campbell suffers heart attack at London playground, in induced coma

Ryan Campbell is in an induced coma fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack in the UK on Saturday, according to The Age.

Radio 6PR Perth presenter Gareth Parker revealed the news on Tuesday morning, saying Campbell, 50, remained unresponsive in a London hospital intensive care unit.

“I have some very sad news that I need to share with you this morning and it concerns one of our favourite cricketing sons, former WA and Australian cricketer Ryan Campbell who I am certain you will remember for his swashbuckling batting, he basically invented the ramp shot, and his athletic wicket-keeping, and many would remember him for his fantastic work in the media post his cricket career,” he said.

“This news is a real shock to his family and friends ... many of those family and friends Ryan Campbell caught up with just last week when he was here in Perth.”

Parker said Campbell, who coaches the Netherlands national cricket team, was at a London playground with his two children on Saturday when he collapsed and began struggling to breathe.

A passerby started performing CPR on him before paramedics arrived.

“It is late at night right now in the UK and Cambo’s going to spend another night in an induced coma and they will try to bring him out of it again tomorrow,” Parker said.

