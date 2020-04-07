Former Atletico, Real Madrid and Barcelona manager Radomir Antic dies at 71

Serbia's Radomir Antic, who is famed as to be the only person to manage Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, has died after prolonged illness at 71.

Antic, whose managerial career spanned 27 years, passed away on Monday.

His finest achievements, including an historic La Liga and Copa del Rey double in the 1995-96 campaign, came at Atletico Madrid.

"The Atletico de Madrid family is mourning the passing of Radomir Antic, one of our legendary coaches. You will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace," the club tweeted.