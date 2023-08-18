'Forever Grateful': Virat Kohli Reacts To 15 Years Of Completing International Cricket

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli marked a significant milestone and dedicated it as he completed 15 years of international cricket. The right-handed batter took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself and wrote the caption, 'Forever grateful', signalling his gratitude to be representing India for 15 years.

Kohli had made his international debut on August 18th, 2008 against Sri Lanka in a one-day international against Sri Lanka; however, he made only 12 runs. However, fast forward at present, he is arguably amongst the best batters across formats in the international arena. The former Indian captain averages over 50 in both forms of white-ball cricket and the number is just below that in Tests.

The 34-year-old batter is also one of the most successful captains in Test cricket, winning 40 out of the 68 matches he led India in. He is also the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia when he led them to a series win in 2018-19.

Read Also Best Moments Of Virat Kohli As He Completes 15 Years In International Cricket

Virat Kohli gearing up for the 2023 Asia Cup:

As far as Kohli's current commitments go, the 34-year-old will partake in the 2023 Asia Cup set to begin on August 30th. India start as marginal favourites for the tournament and will begin their campaign against arch-rivals against Pakistan on September 2nd in Kandy.

The BCCI is yet to announce India's squad and they will be keen to improve on their performance from the previous edition. The 2022 edition saw The Men in Blue fail to qualify for the final after defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, the silver lining was that Kohli returned to form after a prolonged slump by finishing the tournament as the second-highest run-getter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)