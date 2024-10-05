 'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
Mohammed Shami is currently on the sidelines as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Mohammed Shami and his wife. |

Team India star fast bowler Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan has levelled some serious allegations against him regarding his recent meeting with their daughter. Shami's ex-wife claimed that it was all showing off and that the veteran cricketer bought his daughter shoes and clothes from the company he advertises.

The relationship and Shami and Hasin Jahan has gone from bad to worse over the years. Jahan had accused the 34-year-old of issues, including domestic violence and match-fixing, with the latter prompting the BCCI to hold an investigation by their Anti-corruption unit.

Speaking to Anandabazar.com, here's what Jahan had to say about Shami meeting their daughter.

"It's just for the sake of showing off. My daughter's passport has expired. Shami's signature is required for the new passport. That is why she went to meet her father but Shami did not sign. He went to a shopping mall with her daughter. The company for which Shami advertises, he took her there. My daughter bought shoes and clothes from that shop. Shami does not have to pay if he buys anything from there. That's why she was taken there. My daughter wanted a guitar and camera, he didn't buy her those stuff."

Mohammed Shami currently recovering from ankle injury:

Meanwhile, Shami is currently nursing an ankle injury and hasn't played since the 2023 World Cup against Australia in November 2023 in Ahmedabad. He was sensational throughout the tournament and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps in seven matches.

However, the veteran could return for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand and the blockbuster Australia tour.

