'For Players To Have To Play On This Sub Standard Surface': Michael Vaughan Slams New York's Pitch In T20 WC 2024

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the surfaces of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, shedding spotlight on it amid the clash between India and Ireland in New York. The 49-year-old sympathised with the players, given they have to play on 'substandard pitches' after working to hard to play in the tournament.

While the tournament opener between USA and Canada was a high-scoring one, the pitches have come massively under the scanner due to the spongy bounce and the slowness of the outfield. The pitch in New York saw Sri Lanka manage only 77, but South Africa also needed over 15 overs to chase it down.

Trying to sell the game in the states is great .. love it .. but for players to have to play on this sub standard surface in New York is unacceptable .. You work so hard to make it to the WC then have to play on this .. #INDvIRE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2024

Ireland find their going tough against India:

Meanwhile, the Irishmen found it tough to get going against India's four seamers in New York, with Arshdeep Singh starting by removing the openers cheaply. The uneven bounce and deliveries rearing up suddenly were one of the significant features of the match.

Paul Stirling and co. collapsed to 50-8 at one stage, but some lower-order fireworks by Gareth Delany and Josh Little propelled their side to 96.